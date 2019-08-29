Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 29, 2019

Second Annual Black and Brown Punk Fest Texas Taking Over La Botanica This Saturday

Posted By on Thu, Aug 29, 2019 at 7:30 AM

click to enlarge The Canción Cannibal Cabaret performing at Black and Brown Punk Fest TX 2018 - JOSHUA MARTINEZ, INSTAGRAM, @PRAY.4RAIN
  • Joshua Martinez, Instagram, @pray.4rain
  • The Canción Cannibal Cabaret performing at Black and Brown Punk Fest TX 2018
People of color, LGBTQ+ people and women are enjoying a higher profile in San Antonio’s punk scene thanks in part to the local collective Xingonas in the Pit. As part of that effort, the group — self-described as a de-colonial, feminist punk collective — is throwing its second annual Black and Brown Punk Texas Festival.

The lineup — all bands featuring people of color — includes Dregs, Fantástico, Canción Cannibal Cabaret, Majority Bones, Ojos htx, V3CO, Dirt Pile, Mercutio and the Constantines, Anywhere Welcomes You, Kerry Melonson, Sacred Games and Black Mercy, among others.

$5-$10 (sliding scale), Saturday, Aug. 31, 5 p.m., La Botanica, 2911 N. St Mary’s St., (210) 716-0702, vivalabotanica.com.
Location Details La Botánica
2911 N. Saint Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
(210) 716-0702
Mexican, Vegetarian and Music Club
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

  |  

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Donella Drive's Show at Ventura Will Fund a New Album and Sample New Material Read More

  2. A.B. Quintanilla III y Los Kumbia Kings All Starz Return for One Night with Aztec Theatre Show Read More

  3. Honky Keeps on Tonkin’: Garrett T. Capps to Celebrate the Release of New Album All Right, All Night Read More

  4. Black Market Club Brings All Kinds of Rock Sounds to 502 Bar This Weekend Read More

  5. Tobin Center to Hold Musical Memorial Service for Jazz Legend Jim Cullum on Saturday Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...