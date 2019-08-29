Second Annual Black and Brown Punk Fest Texas Taking Over La Botanica This Saturday

click to enlarge Joshua Martinez, Instagram, @pray.4rain

The Canción Cannibal Cabaret performing at Black and Brown Punk Fest TX 2018

People of color, LGBTQ+ people and women are enjoying a higher profile in San Antonio’s punk scene thanks in part to the local collective Xingonas in the Pit. As part of that effort, the group — self-described as a de-colonial, feminist punk collective — is throwing its second annual Black and Brown Punk Texas Festival.The lineup — all bands featuring people of color — includes Dregs, Fantástico, Canción Cannibal Cabaret, Majority Bones, Ojos htx, V3CO, Dirt Pile, Mercutio and the Constantines, Anywhere Welcomes You, Kerry Melonson, Sacred Games and Black Mercy, among others.