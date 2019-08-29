Thursday, August 29, 2019
Second Annual Black and Brown Punk Fest Texas Taking Over La Botanica This Saturday
By Chris Conde
on Thu, Aug 29, 2019 at 7:30 AM
Joshua Martinez, Instagram, @pray.4rain
The Canción Cannibal Cabaret performing at Black and Brown Punk Fest TX 2018
People of color, LGBTQ+ people and women are enjoying a higher profile in San Antonio’s punk scene thanks in part to the local collective Xingonas in the Pit. As part of that effort, the group — self-described as a de-colonial, feminist punk collective — is throwing its second annual Black and Brown Punk Texas Festival.
The lineup — all bands featuring people of color — includes Dregs, Fantástico, Canción Cannibal Cabaret, Majority Bones, Ojos htx, V3CO, Dirt Pile, Mercutio and the Constantines, Anywhere Welcomes You, Kerry Melonson, Sacred Games and Black Mercy, among others.
$5-$10 (sliding scale), Saturday, Aug. 31, 5 p.m., La Botanica, 2911 N. St Mary’s St., (210) 716-0702, vivalabotanica.com.
