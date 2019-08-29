Email
Thursday, August 29, 2019

Tobin Center to Hold Musical Memorial Service for Jazz Legend Jim Cullum on Saturday

Fans, friends and family will have one last time to say goodbye to San Antonio jazz giant Jim Cullum this weekend.

A public memorial for the cornetist will take place at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, August 31, at 2 p.m. The tribute will include a musical sendoff from past and present members of the Jim Cullum Jazz Band plus jam sessions following the memorial.

Cullum was internationally celebrated for helping preserve Dixieland and swing, even as other jazz musicians abandoned traditional styles. Over a nearly 60-year career, he performed alongside luminaries such as Louis Armstrong, Earl Hines and Benny Goodman.

Cullum also founded the Landing, the San Antonio River Walk's first nightclub, and was the namesake performer on Riverwalk Jazz, a long-running music program syndicated to public radio stations nationwide.



The musician died in San Antonio on August 11 at age 77.

Doors for the free event open at 1 p.m.
Location Details Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio, TX
(210) 223-8624
Theater and Concert Hall/Auditorium
