Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 30, 2019

Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo Ready to Pump Out the '80s Jams at the Tobin

Posted By on Fri, Aug 30, 2019 at 9:56 AM

click to enlarge JESSIE PEARL
  • Jessie Pearl
You know Benatar’s iconic hits “Love is a Battlefield,” “Hit Me with Your Best Shot” and “Heartbreaker.”

Even if you didn’t get the chance to see she and her band rock them live during their ’80s heyday experience her music live, Benatar and her partner on and off the stage, guitarist Neil Giraldo, are returning to SA to keep the music alive.

And it does hold up surprisingly well.

Not only does Benatar continue to be an influential songwriter and performer, her perseverance in a male-dominated industry helped pave the way for other female rockers to build on her success.



$39.50, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 7:30 p.m., Tobin Center, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
Location Details Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio, TX
(210) 223-8624
Theater and Concert Hall/Auditorium
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Tobin Center to Hold Musical Memorial Service for Jazz Legend Jim Cullum on Saturday Read More

  2. A.B. Quintanilla III y Los Kumbia Kings All Starz Return for One Night with Aztec Theatre Show Read More

  3. Black Market Club Brings All Kinds of Rock Sounds to 502 Bar This Weekend Read More

  4. Second Annual Black and Brown Punk Fest Texas Taking Over La Botanica This Saturday Read More

  5. Donella Drive's Show at Ventura Will Fund a New Album and Sample New Material Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...