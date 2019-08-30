Friday, August 30, 2019
Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo Ready to Pump Out the '80s Jams at the Tobin
By Chris Conde
on Fri, Aug 30, 2019 at 9:56 AM
You know Benatar’s iconic hits “Love is a Battlefield,” “Hit Me with Your Best Shot” and “Heartbreaker.”
Even if you didn’t get the chance to see she and her band rock them live during their ’80s heyday experience her music live, Benatar and her partner on and off the stage, guitarist Neil Giraldo, are returning to SA to keep the music alive.
And it does hold up surprisingly well.
Not only does Benatar continue to be an influential songwriter and performer, her perseverance in a male-dominated industry helped pave the way for other female rockers to build on her success.
$39.50, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 7:30 p.m., Tobin Center, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
