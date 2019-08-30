Proceeds from ¡Eso Es!, Featuring Neon Indian and Empress Of, to Benefit El Paso Victims' Families

click to enlarge Mike Cicchetti

Concert promoter Margin Walker united a stellar lineup of Latinx acts including Neon Indian, Empress Of, La Goony Chonga, Luna Luna and Selena tribute act Bidi Bidi Banda for a four-city Texas tour called ¡Eso Es!What’s especially dope is that the promoter has since announced that all proceeds from the San Antonio, Austin, Houston, and Dallas shows will be donated to the El Paso Community Foundation to help families affected by the border city’s recent mass shooting.