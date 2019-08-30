Friday, August 30, 2019
Proceeds from ¡Eso Es!, Featuring Neon Indian and Empress Of, to Benefit El Paso Victims' Families
By Chris Conde
on Fri, Aug 30, 2019 at 7:51 AM
Concert promoter Margin Walker united a stellar lineup of Latinx acts including Neon Indian, Empress Of, La Goony Chonga, Luna Luna and Selena tribute act Bidi Bidi Banda for a four-city Texas tour called ¡Eso Es!
What’s especially dope is that the promoter has since announced that all proceeds from the San Antonio, Austin, Houston, and Dallas shows will be donated to the El Paso Community Foundation to help families affected by the border city’s recent mass shooting.
$25-$35, Sunday, Sept. 1, 7 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 841-3771, papertigersatx.com.
