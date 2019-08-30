Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 30, 2019

Proceeds from ¡Eso Es!, Featuring Neon Indian and Empress Of, to Benefit El Paso Victims' Families

Posted By on Fri, Aug 30, 2019 at 7:51 AM

click to enlarge MIKE CICCHETTI
  • Mike Cicchetti
Concert promoter Margin Walker united a stellar lineup of Latinx acts including Neon Indian, Empress Of, La Goony Chonga, Luna Luna and Selena tribute act Bidi Bidi Banda for a four-city Texas tour called ¡Eso Es!

What’s especially dope is that the promoter has since announced that all proceeds from the San Antonio, Austin, Houston, and Dallas shows will be donated to the El Paso Community Foundation to help families affected by the border city’s recent mass shooting.

$25-$35, Sunday, Sept. 1, 7 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 841-3771, papertigersatx.com.
Event Details ¡Eso Es! featuring Neon Indian and More
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
When: Sun., Sept. 1, 7 p.m.
Price: $25-$35
Buy from TicketFly
Live Music
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

  |  

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • ¡Eso Es! featuring Neon Indian and More

    Staff Pick
    ¡Eso Es! featuring Neon Indian and More @ Paper Tiger

    • Sun., Sept. 1, 7 p.m. $25-$35
    • Buy from TicketFly

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Prog-Metal Band Tool Will Play San Antonio's AT&T Center in Support of New Album Read More

  2. Tobin Center to Hold Musical Memorial Service for Jazz Legend Jim Cullum on Saturday Read More

  3. A.B. Quintanilla III y Los Kumbia Kings All Starz Return for One Night with Aztec Theatre Show Read More

  4. Randy Rogers Band, Parker McCollum Team Up for Whitewater Amphitheater Show Read More

  5. Black Market Club Brings All Kinds of Rock Sounds to 502 Bar This Weekend Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...