Prog-Metal Band Tool Will Play San Antonio's AT&T Center in Support of New Album

Prog-metal favorites Tool will plough into San Antonio's AT&T Center on Friday, October 25, as part of a fall tour supporting Fear Inoculum
, the band's first album in 13 years.
Post-punk legends Killing Joke will open the 26-day trek, which so far features Houston as its only other Texas stop, according to dates posted by the website Brooklyn Vegan
.
After teasing audiences with a couple of new tracks
this spring, Tool is dropping Fear Inoculum
on Friday, August 30. Earlier this month, the band announced it was making its catalog available on streaming services for the first time.
Tickets go on sale Friday, September 6 at 10 a.m. with a limited number available to Tool fan club members on September 4. At press time, AT&T Center had no ticket information available on its website.
