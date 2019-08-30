Email
Friday, August 30, 2019

Randy Rogers Band, Parker McCollum Team Up for Whitewater Amphitheater Show

Posted By on Fri, Aug 30, 2019 at 7:55 AM

click to enlarge The Randy Rogers Band - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • The Randy Rogers Band
New-school Texas country meets old-school Texas landscape in this sure-to-be-sweltering outdoor hoedown. Good thing the cooling Comal River is nearby.

$27.25-$1,230.49, Sunday, Sept. 1, 7:30 p.m., Whitewater Amphitheater, 11860 FM 306, New Braunfels, (830) 964-3800, whitewaterrocks.com.
Location Details Whitewater Amphitheater
11860 FM 306
New Braunfels, Texas
Community, Concert Hall/Auditorium and Outdoor theater
