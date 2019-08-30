Friday, August 30, 2019
Randy Rogers Band, Parker McCollum Team Up for Whitewater Amphitheater Show
Posted
By James Courtney
on Fri, Aug 30, 2019 at 7:55 AM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy
-
The Randy Rogers Band
New-school Texas country meets old-school Texas landscape in this sure-to-be-sweltering outdoor hoedown. Good thing the cooling Comal River is nearby.
$27.25-$1,230.49, Sunday, Sept. 1, 7:30 p.m., Whitewater Amphitheater, 11860 FM 306, New Braunfels, (830) 964-3800, whitewaterrocks.com.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: live music, things to do in San Antonio, New Braunfels, Whitewater Amphitheater, Comal River, Randy Rogers Band, Parker McCollum, Image