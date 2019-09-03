ACL Spillover Alert! Kali Uchis to Play Aztec Theatre Between Dates

click to enlarge Facebook, Kali Uchis

From scoring a spot at SA's Mala Luna Fest to performing on tracks by Snoop Dogg and Gorillaz to touring with singer Leon Bridges, Kali Uchis has carved out a niche in R&B and pop.More recently, the Colombian American singer landed two dates at this year's ACL Music Festival.Lucky for anyone who doesn't have an ACL ticket, Uchis is now set to play the Aztec Theatre on Tuesday, October 8, between her sets scheduled for the two-weekend festival in Austin.