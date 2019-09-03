Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 3, 2019

ACL Spillover Alert! Kali Uchis to Play Aztec Theatre Between Dates

Posted By on Tue, Sep 3, 2019 at 12:33 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK, KALI UCHIS
  • Facebook, Kali Uchis
From scoring a spot at SA's Mala Luna Fest to performing on tracks by Snoop Dogg and Gorillaz to touring with singer Leon Bridges, Kali Uchis has carved out a niche in R&B and pop.

More recently, the Colombian American singer landed two dates at this year's ACL Music Festival.

Lucky for anyone who doesn't have an ACL ticket, Uchis is now set to play the Aztec Theatre on Tuesday, October 8, between her sets scheduled for the two-weekend festival in Austin.

Tickets are on sale now
Location Details Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
(210) 812-4355
General Services
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo Ready to Pump Out the '80s Jams at the Tobin Read More

  2. Prog-Metal Band Tool Will Play San Antonio's AT&T Center in Support of New Album Read More

  3. Randy Rogers Band, Parker McCollum Team Up for Whitewater Amphitheater Show Read More

  4. Proceeds from ¡Eso Es!, Featuring Neon Indian and Empress Of, to Benefit El Paso Victims' Families Read More

  5. Queer-Inclusive Hip-Hop Outfit Brockhampton to Play San Antonio in November Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...