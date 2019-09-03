Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 3, 2019

Queer-Inclusive Hip-Hop Outfit Brockhampton to Play San Antonio in November

Posted By on Tue, Sep 3, 2019 at 11:43 AM

INSTAGRAM, BROCKHAMPTON
  • Instagram, Brockhampton
If any hip-hop group deserves the attention its recently achieved, it’s Brockhampton.

Brockhampton — which will headline the Aztec Theatre on Wednesday, November 13 — is a queer-inclusive, multicultural act that's been pushing the genre's boundaries since its 2015 formation.

The group hasn't been afraid to be frank about sexuality in lyrics such as “I spit my heart out, lookin' out for my best interests / He gave me good head, peepin' out while the windows tinted” and “I told my mom I was gay, why the fuck she ain't listen?” Clearly, its members aren't concerned about being alienated for being visibly queer.

On tour in support of a new album called Ginger, Brockhampton has the raw energy of '90s hip-hop groups like Wu Tang Clan mixed with an edginess that's solidly 2019.



Tickets ($39-$55) are on sale now.
Location Details Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
(210) 812-4355
General Services
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

  |  

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo Ready to Pump Out the '80s Jams at the Tobin Read More

  2. Prog-Metal Band Tool Will Play San Antonio's AT&T Center in Support of New Album Read More

  3. Randy Rogers Band, Parker McCollum Team Up for Whitewater Amphitheater Show Read More

  4. Proceeds from ¡Eso Es!, Featuring Neon Indian and Empress Of, to Benefit El Paso Victims' Families Read More

  5. Singer-Songwriter John Mayer Stopping By the AT&T Center This Week Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...