Queer-Inclusive Hip-Hop Outfit Brockhampton to Play San Antonio in November

If any hip-hop group deserves the attention its recently achieved, it’s Brockhampton.Brockhampton — which will headline the Aztec Theatre on Wednesday, November 13 — is a queer-inclusive, multicultural act that's been pushing the genre's boundaries since its 2015 formation.The group hasn't been afraid to be frank about sexuality in lyrics such as “I spit my heart out, lookin' out for my best interests / He gave me good head, peepin' out while the windows tinted” and “I told my mom I was gay, why the fuck she ain't listen?” Clearly, its members aren't concerned about being alienated for being visibly queer.On tour in support of a new album called, Brockhampton has the raw energy of '90s hip-hop groups like Wu Tang Clan mixed with an edginess that's solidly 2019.