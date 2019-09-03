Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 3, 2019

Singer-Songwriter John Mayer Stopping By the AT&T Center This Week

Posted By on Tue, Sep 3, 2019 at 11:47 AM

click to enlarge JAIME MONZON
It’s easy to hate on singer-songwriter John Mayer, especially if you’ve only been acquainted with his radio-friendly work.

However, anyone familiar with the work of his John Mayer Trio, knows the boy can wrangle a mean blues guitar. Those skills even allowed him to sub for the late Jerry Garcia in the Dead & Company, the touring band featuring other former Grateful Dead members.

Mayer will be in town this week for you to take in the jams and appreciate his musicianship.

$49-$186, Saturday, Sept. 7, 7:30 p.m., AT&T Center, One AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.
Event Details John Mayer
@ AT&T Center
One AT&T Center
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., Sept. 7, 7:30 p.m.
Price: $49-$186
Buy from Ticketmaster
Live Music
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

  |  

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • John Mayer

    Staff Pick
    John Mayer @ AT&T Center

    • Sat., Sept. 7, 7:30 p.m. $49-$186
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo Ready to Pump Out the '80s Jams at the Tobin Read More

  2. Prog-Metal Band Tool Will Play San Antonio's AT&T Center in Support of New Album Read More

  3. Randy Rogers Band, Parker McCollum Team Up for Whitewater Amphitheater Show Read More

  4. Proceeds from ¡Eso Es!, Featuring Neon Indian and Empress Of, to Benefit El Paso Victims' Families Read More

  5. Queer-Inclusive Hip-Hop Outfit Brockhampton to Play San Antonio in November Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...