Singer-Songwriter John Mayer Stopping By the AT&T Center This Week

Event Details John Mayer @ AT&T Center One AT&T Center San Antonio, TX When: Sat., Sept. 7, 7:30 p.m. Price: $49-$186 Live Music Map

It’s easy to hate on singer-songwriter John Mayer, especially if you’ve only been acquainted with his radio-friendly work.However, anyone familiar with the work of his John Mayer Trio, knows the boy can wrangle a mean blues guitar. Those skills even allowed him to sub for the late Jerry Garcia in the Dead & Company, the touring band featuring other former Grateful Dead members.Mayer will be in town this week for you to take in the jams and appreciate his musicianship.