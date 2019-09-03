Tuesday, September 3, 2019
Singer-Songwriter John Mayer Stopping By the AT&T Center This Week
By Chris Conde
on Tue, Sep 3, 2019 at 11:47 AM
It’s easy to hate on singer-songwriter John Mayer, especially if you’ve only been acquainted with his radio-friendly work.
However, anyone familiar with the work of his John Mayer Trio, knows the boy can wrangle a mean blues guitar. Those skills even allowed him to sub for the late Jerry Garcia in the Dead & Company, the touring band featuring other former Grateful Dead members.
Mayer will be in town this week for you to take in the jams and appreciate his musicianship.
$49-$186, Saturday, Sept. 7, 7:30 p.m., AT&T Center, One AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.
Live Music
