Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 4, 2019

Latin Rockers Fobia to Scare Up a San Antonio Audience for Halloween Show at the Aztec Theatre

Posted By on Wed, Sep 4, 2019 at 2:20 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK, FOBIA
  • Facebook, Fobia
Legendary Mexican rock band Fobia will perform at San Antonio's Aztec Theatre on Thursday, October 31.

Although influenced by new wave and post-punk in their earlier years, the band’s sound has since shifted into straightforward alt-rock. Even so, the five-piece has retained many of the eclectic textures that helped it stand out from its Latin rock counterparts.

Fobia's current tour is in support of its 2019 release Pastel (En Vivo).

Tickets are on sale.
Location Details Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
(210) 812-4355
General Services
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

  |  

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Singer-Songwriter John Mayer Stopping By the AT&T Center This Week Read More

  2. ACL Spillover Alert! Kali Uchis to Play Aztec Theatre Between Dates Read More

  3. Queer-Inclusive Hip-Hop Outfit Brockhampton to Play San Antonio in November Read More

  4. The Fixx Pulling Into Sam's Burger Joint to Play '80s Radio Hits Read More

  5. Teen Rapper, Convicted Murderer Tay-K Asks Fans for Letters, Money to Be Sent to Him at Bexar County Jail Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...