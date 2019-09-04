Latin Rockers Fobia to Scare Up a San Antonio Audience for Halloween Show at the Aztec Theatre

click to enlarge Facebook, Fobia

Legendary Mexican rock band Fobia will perform at San Antonio's Aztec Theatre on Thursday, October 31.Although influenced by new wave and post-punk in their earlier years, the band’s sound has since shifted into straightforward alt-rock. Even so, the five-piece has retained many of the eclectic textures that helped it stand out from its Latin rock counterparts.Fobia's current tour is in support of its 2019 release