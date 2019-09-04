Email
Wednesday, September 4, 2019

San Antonio's Inaugural Sound of Summer Music Festival Fails To Deliver Full Lineup

Posted By on Wed, Sep 4, 2019 at 12:39 PM

click to enlarge Rapper Tyga was one of the artists who backed out of the SOS music festival last weekend. - FACEBOOK / TYGA
  • Facebook / Tyga
  • Rapper Tyga was one of the artists who backed out of the SOS music festival last weekend.
The Sound of Summer Music Fest, held at Nelson Wolff Stadium on August 30-31, touted a weighty lineup of hip-hop and EDM for its inaugural installment.

But I-35 Live — the “Texas grown concert production company” behind the festival — failed to deliver on its promised lineup.

According to their social media accounts, “Taste” rapper Tyga and dubstep duo Boombox Cartel were slated to rock headlining sets on Friday, August 30, but both artists pulled out of the show that same day.

click to enlarge Rapper Tyga announced his withdrawal from Sound of Summer Music Fest via an Instagram post. - INSTAGRAM / @TYGA
  • Instagram / @tyga
  • Rapper Tyga announced his withdrawal from Sound of Summer Music Fest via an Instagram post.

"Due to circumstances out of my control I won't be performing @sosmusicfest in San Antonio tonight," Tyga announced via Instagram.



BoomBox Cartel wrote: “San Antonio— Due to circumstances beyond my control I’ve had to cancel my set at tonight’s Sound of Summer festival. I was not confident that the production provided by the festival would allow me to deliver a performance up to my standards.”

click to enlarge img_0749.png

I-35 Live officials were not available for immediate comment. It’s unclear whether the promotion company offered refunds to customers after the announcements.

However, the musicians weren't the only ones who bailed from the gig. Instagram stars Chicklet and Maleni, the event's scheduled hosts, also announced via Instagram that they had backed out.

“Yo, for those that were expecting us at the sound of summer event — we’re not there because we landed in Texas and we’ve not got nothin’," Chicklet said in his Instagram story. "Nobody’s hit us up said what time — nothing has happened since we’ve been in Texas. The last time someone spoke to us was 5 p.m. yesterday [Thursday, August 29], but that’s why we’re not there.”

The Instagram star added that he and Maleni would still try and put together a meet and greet for fans.

SOS ticket-holders complained on social media that they weren't informed of the cancellations and only learned about them via posts on the stars' accounts.

“@sosmusicfest_ Fucking bust ass fest I want a refund,” tweeted @paytonslansky.

click to enlarge payton.png

“No @boomboxCartel or Tyga MAN FUCK YALL @sosmusicfest_,” tweeted @DankieQ.

click to enlarge dankieq.png

Stay tuned. We'll have more on this developing story.
Location Details Nelson Wolff Stadium
5757 W. U.S. Hwy 90
San Antonio, TX
(210) 675-7275
General Services
Map
