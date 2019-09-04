Email
Wednesday, September 4, 2019

Teen Rapper, Convicted Murderer Tay-K Asks Fans for Letters, Money to Be Sent to Him at Bexar County Jail

Posted By on Wed, Sep 4, 2019 at 12:04 PM

click to enlarge TWITTER / TAYK
A year after grabbing headlines by posting a photo of himself from his jail cell, Texas teen rapper Tay-K has taken to Twitter again.

This time, the convicted murder is asking fans to send him letters while he's in custody at the Bexar County Jail.

Taymor McIntyre, known by his stage name of Tay-K, was convicted earlier this year in the murder of Ethan Walker during a 2016 home invasion in a Dallas-Fort Worth suburb. While on house arrest for the murder in April 2017, McIntyre reportedly slipped off his ankle monitor and fled to San Antonio.

According to MySA.com, McIntyre was a passenger in a vehicle when the driver got into an argument with and fatally shot another motorist, Mark Saldivar. McIntyre was charged with capital murder in connection with the death.

McIntyre was sentenced to 55 years in prison and fined $10,000 in the shooting death of Walker. The 19-year-old was also sentenced to three additional counts of aggravated robbery and 30 years for the murder conviction to be served concurrently, according to Rolling Stone.



Despite the long prison sentence, McIntyre isn't giving up on the adoration from fans. On Saturday, he asked his more than 120,500 Twitter followers to send letters, books and even money.
While McIntyre has gotten in trouble for having a cell phone in the past, it's unclear whether the rapper tweeted the call for attention or had someone else post it.

McIntyre gained more recognition in the rap community in 2017 with his single "The Race," which details his life on the run from authorities.

