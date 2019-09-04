The Fixx Pulling Into Sam's Burger Joint to Play '80s Radio Hits

click to enlarge Courtesy of The Fixx

Event Details The Fixx @ Sam's Burger Joint 330 E. Grayson St. San Antonio, TX When: Fri., Sept. 6, 8 p.m. Price: $35

Get your Fixx with one of the acts that dominated pop radio in the ’80s.While it would be upsetting if the band closed its show with anything but “One Thing Leads to Another,” other hits like “Red Skies” and “Saved by Zero” should be instantly recognizable with anyone familiar with the era, whether or not they were old enough to tune the dial back then.