Wednesday, September 4, 2019

The Fixx Pulling Into Sam's Burger Joint to Play '80s Radio Hits

Posted By on Wed, Sep 4, 2019 at 7:03 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE FIXX
  • Courtesy of The Fixx
Get your Fixx with one of the acts that dominated pop radio in the ’80s.

While it would be upsetting if the band closed its show with anything but “One Thing Leads to Another,” other hits like “Red Skies” and “Saved by Zero” should be instantly recognizable with anyone familiar with the era, whether or not they were old enough to tune the dial back then.

$35, Friday, Sept. 6, 8 p.m., Sam’s Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com.
Event Details The Fixx
@ Sam's Burger Joint
330 E. Grayson St.
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., Sept. 6, 8 p.m.
Price: $35
Live Music
