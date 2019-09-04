Wednesday, September 4, 2019
The Fixx Pulling Into Sam's Burger Joint to Play '80s Radio Hits
By Jay Nanda
on Wed, Sep 4, 2019 at 7:03 AM
Get your Fixx with one of the acts that dominated pop radio in the ’80s.
While it would be upsetting if the band closed its show with anything but “One Thing Leads to Another,” other hits like “Red Skies” and “Saved by Zero” should be instantly recognizable with anyone familiar with the era, whether or not they were old enough to tune the dial back then.
$35, Friday, Sept. 6, 8 p.m., Sam’s Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com.
@ Sam's Burger Joint
330 E. Grayson St.
San Antonio,
TX
When: Fri., Sept. 6, 8 p.m.
Price:
$35
Live Music
