Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 5, 2019

KISS Stopping in San Antonio This Weekend During Its Last Tour

Posted By on Thu, Sep 5, 2019 at 12:34 PM

click to enlarge PMK-BNC
  • PMK-BNC
KISS is one of those rare rock bands that has left an indelible mark on both the sound and visual aesthetics of the genre.

Formed in the early 1970s, the band helped define heavy metal music for the mainstream. With its iconic black and white makeup and campy and over-the-top stage shows, KISS also helped make it alright to be weird, giving generations of fans and budding musicians alike license to embrace rock ’n’ roll abandon — and, to a great extent, their own silliness — wholeheartedly.

A 2014 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee and one of the biggest selling acts of all time, KISS will come to San Antonio on its End of the Road tour, billed as its last ever. As such, it may amount to a can’t-miss show, whether you’re a devoted, lifelong fan or a curious newbie looking to understand the band’s mystique once and for all.

$46-$1,000, Sunday, Sept. 7, 7:30 p.m., AT&T Center, One AT&T Center, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.
Event Details Kiss
@ AT&T Center
One AT&T Center
San Antonio, TX
When: Sun., Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m.
Price: $46-$100
Buy from Ticketmaster
Live Music
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Kiss

    Staff Pick
    Kiss @ AT&T Center

    • Sun., Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m. $46-$100
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio's Inaugural Sound of Summer Music Festival Fails To Deliver Full Lineup Read More

  2. Teen Rapper, Convicted Murderer Tay-K Asks Fans for Letters, Money to Be Sent to Him at Bexar County Jail Read More

  3. After Skipping the Essex Music Fest, Snoop Dogg Will Rock DJ Set at the Tobin Center Read More

  4. Latin Rockers Fobia to Scare Up a San Antonio Audience for Halloween Show at the Aztec Theatre Read More

  5. The Fixx Pulling Into Sam's Burger Joint to Play '80s Radio Hits Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...