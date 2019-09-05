Thursday, September 5, 2019
KISS Stopping in San Antonio This Weekend During Its Last Tour
By James Courtney
on Thu, Sep 5, 2019 at 12:34 PM
KISS is one of those rare rock bands that has left an indelible mark on both the sound and visual aesthetics of the genre.
Formed in the early 1970s, the band helped define heavy metal music for the mainstream. With its iconic black and white makeup and campy and over-the-top stage shows, KISS also helped make it alright to be weird, giving generations of fans and budding musicians alike license to embrace rock ’n’ roll abandon — and, to a great extent, their own silliness — wholeheartedly.
A 2014 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee and one of the biggest selling acts of all time, KISS will come to San Antonio on its End of the Road tour, billed as its last ever. As such, it may amount to a can’t-miss show, whether you’re a devoted, lifelong fan or a curious newbie looking to understand the band’s mystique once and for all.
$46-$1,000, Sunday, Sept. 7, 7:30 p.m., AT&T Center, One AT&T Center, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.
@ AT&T Center
One AT&T Center
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sun., Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m.
Price:
$46-$100
Live Music
