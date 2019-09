Tejano Star Elida Reyna Performing Free Concert at the Rock Box

click image Facebook / Elida Reyna Y Avante

Tejano powerhouse Elida Reyna is treating her San Antonio fans to a free show this week.Reyna, a Latin Grammy winner, is set to take the stage at the Rock Box Friday, September 6, at 9 p.m. to celebrate her 25-year career. In an Instagram post, the singer also announced the San Antonio show will be filmed for a DVD release.According to a Facebook event page for the free concert, 204 fans are going to the show, with more than 1,200 interested in the event. So, expect the venue to be packed.Elida Reyna y Avante broke onto the scene in 1994 with, the group's well-received debut album.