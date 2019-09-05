Email
Thursday, September 5, 2019

Tejano Star Elida Reyna Performing Free Concert at the Rock Box

Tejano powerhouse Elida Reyna is treating her San Antonio fans to a free show this week.

Reyna, a Latin Grammy winner, is set to take the stage at the Rock Box Friday, September 6, at 9 p.m. to celebrate her 25-year career. In an Instagram post, the singer also announced the San Antonio show will be filmed for a DVD release.

According to a Facebook event page for the free concert, 204 fans are going to the show, with more than 1,200 interested in the event. So, expect the venue to be packed.

Elida Reyna y Avante broke onto the scene in 1994 with Atravete, the group's well-received debut album.
Location Details The Rock Box
1223 E. Houston St.
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
(210) 677-9453
Music Club
