Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 9, 2019

KISS Set San Antonio's AT&T Center on Fire, Literally

Posted By on Mon, Sep 9, 2019 at 11:32 AM

click to enlarge Members of KISS decimate San Antonio. - JAIME MONZON
  • Jaime Monzon
  • Members of KISS decimate San Antonio.
I am not a KISS fan.

Though I knew someone in the KISS Army back in high school, that individual's proselytization did not sway me to surrender my will to the NYC dinosaur rockers. Being 32 years old, I missed their primetime by a few decades.

However, Sunday night at the AT&T Center, I could really see why these guys are some of the most legendary rockers on the planet. Walking into the packed arena, I was greeted by a sea of faces in KISS makeup and armor — and we're talking multiple generations here — as I made my way to my seat.

After performance painter Garibaldi opened the show — he paints rock icons like Jimi Hendrix and KISS in less than 10 minutes — the lights went low and a deafening cheer erupted from the audience.



I’ve seen massive pop and rock shows with floating stages and pyrotechnics, but as KISS erupted into their opener “Detroit Rock City” I had a feeling I was in for something truly truly unique.

My convictions were true.

Decked out in platform boots and armored outfits stitched with chains, spikes and metallic textures, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer captivated audiences as they traveled through the band's entire catalog of hits.

“How we doin’ San Antone?” Stanley asked after finishing “Shout.” “So here we are on a Sunday night. We got a whole week ahead of us. What do you say we have a rock 'n' roll party?”

He continued: “We been coming here since 1975. At the Municipal Auditorium. I wanna know where the crazy people are, since I know how crazy y’all can get.”

The band immediately jumped into “Deuce,” as hovering, spiked octagons above the stage reflected lasers across the sold-out arena.

The next hour and half was an assault of the senses as literal fire balls shot across the stage, sparks flew out of Thayer’s guitars, and Simmons was suspended 100 feet above the audience before performing his infamous blood spewing act.

Whether you were a longtime KISS fan or just getting into the band, the show was designed to make you fall in love with the guys or remind you why you bought into their act in the first place.

If you were there last night, you know what I’m talking about. If you missed it, you may have missed one of the best rock 'n' roll shows — at least in terms of over-the-top theatrics — that San Antonio has ever seen.
Slideshow KISS Says Goodbye to San Antonio During Final World Tour Stop at the AT&T Center
KISS Says Goodbye to San Antonio During Final World Tour Stop at the AT&amp;T Center 104 slides
KISS Says Goodbye to San Antonio During Final World Tour Stop at the AT&amp;T Center KISS Says Goodbye to San Antonio During Final World Tour Stop at the AT&amp;T Center KISS Says Goodbye to San Antonio During Final World Tour Stop at the AT&amp;T Center KISS Says Goodbye to San Antonio During Final World Tour Stop at the AT&amp;T Center KISS Says Goodbye to San Antonio During Final World Tour Stop at the AT&amp;T Center KISS Says Goodbye to San Antonio During Final World Tour Stop at the AT&amp;T Center KISS Says Goodbye to San Antonio During Final World Tour Stop at the AT&amp;T Center KISS Says Goodbye to San Antonio During Final World Tour Stop at the AT&amp;T Center KISS Says Goodbye to San Antonio During Final World Tour Stop at the AT&amp;T Center
KISS Says Goodbye to San Antonio During Final World Tour Stop at the AT&T Center
By San Antonio Current Staff
Click to View 104 slides
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. John Mayer's AT&T Center Performance Shows There's a Place for Pop Crafted by Human Hands Read More

  2. KISS Stopping in San Antonio This Weekend During Its Last Tour Read More

  3. Political Rapper and Activist Immortal Technique to Shake Up Paper Tiger Read More

  4. San Antonio's Inaugural Sound of Summer Music Festival Fails To Deliver Full Lineup Read More

  5. Latin Rockers Fobia to Scare Up a San Antonio Audience for Halloween Show at the Aztec Theatre Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...