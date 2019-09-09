Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 9, 2019

LA Outfit Shoreline Mafia Bring Its Laid-Back Vibes to San Antonio

Posted By on Mon, Sep 9, 2019 at 1:14 PM

click to enlarge shoreline.jpg
LA-based Shoreline Mafia have enjoyed steady come-up since forming in 2016, and the hip-hop group is making its way to San Antonio for an Aztec Theatre show on Tuesday, November 5.

The four-member outfit came together after members Ohgeesy and Fenix met while doing graffiti in Los Angeles. The pair starting producing music soon after, and eventually Atlantic Records came knocking.

Shoreline Mafia's music combines elements of trap with laid back, minimalistic West Coast vibes for a sound reminiscent of '90s rap.

Tickets are on sale now.
Location Details Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
(210) 812-4355
General Services
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. John Mayer's AT&T Center Performance Shows There's a Place for Pop Crafted by Human Hands Read More

  2. KISS Stopping in San Antonio This Weekend During Its Last Tour Read More

  3. Political Rapper and Activist Immortal Technique to Shake Up Paper Tiger Read More

  4. KISS Set San Antonio's AT&T Center on Fire, Literally Read More

  5. San Antonio's Inaugural Sound of Summer Music Festival Fails To Deliver Full Lineup Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...