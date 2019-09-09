LA Outfit Shoreline Mafia Bring Its Laid-Back Vibes to San Antonio

click to enlarge

LA-based Shoreline Mafia have enjoyed steady come-up since forming in 2016, and the hip-hop group is making its way to San Antonio for an Aztec Theatre show on Tuesday, November 5.The four-member outfit came together after members Ohgeesy and Fenix met while doing graffiti in Los Angeles. The pair starting producing music soon after, and eventually Atlantic Records came knocking.Shoreline Mafia's music combines elements of trap with laid back, minimalistic West Coast vibes for a sound reminiscent of '90s rap.