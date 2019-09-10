Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Here Are All the ACL Spillover Shows Coming to San Antonio — That We Know Of

Posted By on Tue, Sep 10, 2019 at 2:58 PM

The phenomenon of the San Antonio spillover show started years ago when bands playing Austin’s SXSW Festival would also book gigs in the Alamo City for extra money and exposure.

More recently, the same thing's been happening for other Austin music fests, including the giant Austin City Limits Music Festival. And, lucky for SA, a hefty selection of artists are slated to play the Aztec Theatre this fall as a spillover to their ACL appearances.

If you'd rather see a performer play in a nearby, air-conditioned venue instead of driving an hour or more to endure three days of humidity, heat and hipsters, then some of these spillover gigs may be just what you're after.

All ACL spillover shows will be held at the Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztatheatre.com.



click to enlarge racon.jpg
The Raconteurs
Sunday, October 6

Formed in 2005, Detroit's Raconteurs consist of the White Stripes’ Jack White on vocals and guitar plus Brendan Benson on vocals and guitar, Jack Lawrence on bass and Patrick Keeler on drums. Though the band isn’t quite as heavy as the Stripes, a hefty dose of the blues helps it all go down easy. $49-$79, 7 p.m.

click to enlarge kali.jpg
Kali Uchis
Tuesday, October 8

Carving her own defined niche within in R&B and pop, Kali Uchis has emerged as a rising star in both genres. And, after appearing on tracks with Snoop Dogg and Gorillaz and touring with Leon Bridges, it’s not a huge surprise that Uchis landed two ACL dates. $35-$59, 7 p.m.

click to enlarge FACEBOOK, JAI WOLF
  • Facebook, Jai Wolf
Jai Wolf
Thursday, October 10

Best known for the triumphant banger “Indian Summer” and washed-out '80s synth bath “Starlight,” Jai Wolf — born Sajeeb Saha — is quickly becoming one of the industry's most sought-after producers. New York-based Saha is an electronic music producer and performer signed to Mom+Pop Records, also home to Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello. $20-$85, 7 p.m.

click to enlarge troi.jpg
TroiBoi
Saturday, October 12

After writing and remixing songs for Katy Perry and Billie Eilish, TroiBoi — better known as Troy Henry — has emerged not only as a hot producer but an act capable of filling festival seats. On tour in support of the third installment of his V!BEZ EP series, TroyBoi blends myriad genres in ways that seem like they shouldn’t work — like sitar and dubstep beats, for example. Yet, somehow, in his hands, they make sense together. $30, 7 p.m.

click to enlarge natalia.jpg
Natalia Lafourcade
Sunday, October 13

Weaving American indie-pop with mariachi, bossa nova and jangly folk rock, Mexican singer-songwriter Natalia Lafourcade has built a massive fanbase with her exploratory take on traditional Latin music. It’s also not exactly a surprise she won a Grammy for her 2015 album Hasta la Raíz. $84-$99, 7 p.m.

Location Details Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
(210) 812-4355
General Services
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. KISS Set San Antonio's AT&T Center on Fire, Literally Read More

  2. LA Outfit Shoreline Mafia Bring Its Laid-Back Vibes to San Antonio Read More

  3. John Mayer's AT&T Center Performance Shows There's a Place for Pop Crafted by Human Hands Read More

  4. Richter Goods Kicking Off Listen Music Series with Vanessa Del Fierro, Adam Ahrens Read More

  5. Tejano Star Elida Reyna Performing Free Concert at the Rock Box Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...