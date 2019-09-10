click to enlarge

The phenomenon of the San Antonio spillover show started years ago when bands playing Austin’s SXSW Festival would also book gigs in the Alamo City for extra money and exposure.More recently, the same thing's been happening for other Austin music fests, including the giant Austin City Limits Music Festival. And, lucky for SA, a hefty selection of artists are slated to play the Aztec Theatre this fall as a spillover to their ACL appearances.If you'd rather see a performer play in a nearby, air-conditioned venue instead of driving an hour or more to endure three days of humidity, heat and hipsters, then some of these spillover gigs may be just what you're after.Formed in 2005, Detroit's Raconteurs consist of the White Stripes’ Jack White on vocals and guitar plus Brendan Benson on vocals and guitar, Jack Lawrence on bass and Patrick Keeler on drums. Though the band isn’t quite as heavy as the Stripes, a hefty dose of the blues helps it all go down easy.Carving her own defined niche within in R&B and pop, Kali Uchis has emerged as a rising star in both genres. And, after appearing on tracks with Snoop Dogg and Gorillaz and touring with Leon Bridges, it’s not a huge surprise that Uchis landed two ACL dates.Best known for the triumphant banger “Indian Summer” and washed-out '80s synth bath “Starlight,” Jai Wolf — born Sajeeb Saha — is quickly becoming one of the industry's most sought-after producers. New York-based Saha is an electronic music producer and performer signed to Mom+Pop Records, also home to Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello.After writing and remixing songs for Katy Perry and Billie Eilish, TroiBoi — better known as Troy Henry — has emerged not only as a hot producer but an act capable of filling festival seats. On tour in support of the third installment of hisEP series, TroyBoi blends myriad genres in ways that seem like they shouldn’t work — like sitar and dubstep beats, for example. Yet, somehow, in his hands, they make sense together.Weaving American indie-pop with mariachi, bossa nova and jangly folk rock, Mexican singer-songwriter Natalia Lafourcade has built a massive fanbase with her exploratory take on traditional Latin music. It’s also not exactly a surprise she won a Grammy for her 2015 album