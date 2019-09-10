Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Richter Goods Kicking Off Listen Music Series with Vanessa Del Fierro, Adam Ahrens
By Sanford Nowlin
on Tue, Sep 10, 2019 at 12:56 PM
Clothing purveyor Richter Goods is launching its Listen music series with a pairing of Vanessa Del Fierro’s Mex-American corridos and Adam Ahrens’ diverse approach to fingerstyle guitar. The idea behind Listen is to present intimate acoustic pop-up concerts showcasing Texas artists. As if that wasn’t sweet enough on its own, distillery Desert Door Sotol will provide tastings prior to the show and during intermission.
Space is limited, so guests are encouraged to reserve seats through advance payment via PayPal. If tickets remain, they’ll be available at the door.
$10, Thursday, Sept. 12, 9 p.m., Broadway News, 2202 Broadway St., (210) 223-2034, facebook.com/events/445123139407458.
