Levitation Fest Spills Over into San Antonio: High on Fire and Power Trip Set for Co-Headlining Show

Courtesy Photo / High on Fire

With Austin's Levitation — formerly Psych Fest — looming, the spillover phenomenon has begun.The annual music festival is a cornucopia full of stoner and psych rock plus a variety metal subgenres. And, as often happens with big festivals, bands on the bill book additional shows in nearby cities — like San Antonio.Two of the most-notable bands spilling over from this year's Levitation will pound the Alamo City skulls at a Paper Tiger show on Saturday, November 9. Oakland's High on Fire, a trio notable for its thunderous riffs and Motörhead-style vocals, will co-headline with Dallas thrashers Power Trip, who also refuse to hold back when it comes to guitar abuse.Hardcore punk pioneers Negative Approach, cheeky death rockers Devil Master and death metal merchants Creeping Death will round out the pummeling bill. Don't say we didn't warn you.