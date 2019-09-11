Email
Wednesday, September 11, 2019

Windhand Bringing Creeping Doom to the Paper Tiger

Posted By on Wed, Sep 11, 2019 at 3:05 PM

If you dig slow, sludgy metal that invokes visuals of bodies being dragged across dying fields, you may well enjoy Windhand.

Formed in 2008 in Richmond, Virginia, the band matches surprisingly melodic female vocals with the kind of wall-of-sound guitar riffage and pummeling drums known to sweep listeners into a dark abyss.

Like High on Fire and Power Trip, the band is part of the spillover from this year's Levitation festival in Austin and will play the Paper Tiger on Friday, November 8. Also on the bill are Norwegian symphonic black metal outfit Troll plus Bridge Farmers and Thunder Horse.

Tickets ($15-$20) are on sale now.



Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
Music Club
Map
