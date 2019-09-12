San Antonio Punk Rock Band Death Cult Drops New Live Tape

click to enlarge Facebook / Death Cult

<a href="http://deathculttx.bandcamp.com/album/live-in-hammond-indiana-08-13-19">Live in Hammond, Indiana 08/13/19 by Death Cult</a>

Mixing punk rock with elements of ’80s hardcore and melodic rock, Death Cult’sfeels like pure unabashed punk rock freedom.The four-piece recorded the 12-track tape live on the fourth day of an eight-day tour through the Midwest and Southeast.While the songwriting isn't the most technical, that doesn't really seem to be the point here.is a raw documentation of unadulterated chaos and rebellion told through thrashing guitars, pummeling drums and frantic yellingWhile the physical tape hasn't yet been released, the digital album came out earlier this month and is still available for download. Check it out below: