Thursday, September 12, 2019
San Antonio Punk Rock Band Death Cult Drops New Live Tape
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Thu, Sep 12, 2019 at 3:42 PM
Mixing punk rock with elements of ’80s hardcore and melodic rock, Death Cult’s Live in Hammond, Indiana 08/13/19
feels like pure unabashed punk rock freedom.
The four-piece recorded the 12-track tape live on the fourth day of an eight-day tour through the Midwest and Southeast.
While the songwriting isn't the most technical, that doesn't really seem to be the point here. Live in Hammond
is a raw documentation of unadulterated chaos and rebellion told through thrashing guitars, pummeling drums and frantic yelling
While the physical tape hasn't yet been released, the digital album came out earlier this month and is still available for download. Check it out below:
For more information on upcoming shows and future releases follow Death Cult at Facebook.com/deathculttx.
Tags: death cult, live music, san antonio, punk rock, d beat, hardcore, Image