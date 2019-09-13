San Antonio Musician Ellis Redon's New Record Delivers a Perfect Mix of Post Punk and Bedroom Pop

click to enlarge
There’s something eerily nostalgic about San Antonio artist Ellis Redon’s new album Bloody Honey.
The charm of its throwback sound is most evident on “Black Hole,” the fourth song on the 10-track record. Carried along by a danceable beat, an echoing post-punk guitar riff rings alongside Redon’s vocal. It sounds like something Joy Division could have written years ago, but without feeling like a rip off.
On tracks such as “Dreamers,” Redon and his band go full-on bedroom pop with airy keyboard pads creating space for catchy vocal melodies and grooving bass lines to steal the spotlight.
Taken together, the album is a laid back experience, save a couple of uptempo tracks. It's perfect for a drive around town with the windows rolled down — well, at least once some autumn weather kicks in.
Redon's record was quietly released earlier this summer but seemed to be generating a buzz in recent weeks.
We're glad we took time to listen.
Check out the album below:
