Monday, September 16, 2019

Stereolab to Play Sold-Out Show at Paper Tiger, the Band's First San Antonio Gig

Posted By on Mon, Sep 16, 2019 at 2:28 PM

click to enlarge STEVE DOUBLE
  • Steve Double
Avant-pop stalwarts Stereolab may not have released a new album since 2008, but that didn’t stop lovers of indie music from going giddy at the announcement that the English-French band would tour the U.S. this fall.

The tour, which coincides with the band’s yearlong, seven-album remastered reissue series, follows up a hugely successful European run and will bring Stereolab to San Antonio for the first time. The show is already sold out, of course, but you may have luck finding tickets through StubHub.

Since its 1990s start, Stereolab has kept its sound a state of evolution, drifting from hazy krautrock cabaret to glitchy, loopy and experimental jazz-pop. The band’s music remains enduring and influential because it’s complex and forward thinking without being intellectual. The chance to experience its innovative approach live may be worth the hassle of finding the tickets.

$30-$32, Thursday, Sept. 19, 7:30pm, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
Stereolab
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
When: Thu., Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m.
Price: $30-$32
Live Music
