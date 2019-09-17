Latin Pop Star Mijares Ready to Sing the Hits at the Aztec

click image Instagram / oficialmijares

Event Details Mijares @ Aztec Theatre 104 N St Mary's St San Antonio, TX When: Thu., Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. Price: $49-$154 Live Music Map

Dropping his first name from his stage name — it’s “Manuel” for the uninitiated — Latino pop singer Mijares has enjoyed a long and fruitful career.His most successful album,, a collection of boleros, was released in 1992. He also was featured on three Spanish-language Elton John songs featured in the DreamWorks film