Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Latin Pop Star Mijares Ready to Sing the Hits at the Aztec

Posted By on Tue, Sep 17, 2019 at 8:05 AM

Dropping his first name from his stage name — it’s “Manuel” for the uninitiated — Latino pop singer Mijares has enjoyed a long and fruitful career.

His most successful album, Maria Bonita, a collection of boleros, was released in 1992. He also was featured on three Spanish-language Elton John songs featured in the DreamWorks film The Road to El Dorado.

$49-$154, Thursday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., theaztectheatre.com.
Event Details Mijares
@ Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
When: Thu., Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m.
Price: $49-$154
Live Music
