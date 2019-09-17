Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Latin Pop Star Mijares Ready to Sing the Hits at the Aztec
Dropping his first name from his stage name — it’s “Manuel” for the uninitiated — Latino pop singer Mijares has enjoyed a long and fruitful career.
His most successful album, Maria Bonita
, a collection of boleros, was released in 1992. He also was featured on three Spanish-language Elton John songs featured in the DreamWorks film The Road to El Dorado
.
$49-$154, Thursday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., theaztectheatre.com.
@ Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio,
TX
When: Thu., Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m.
Price:
$49-$154
Live Music
