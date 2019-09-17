Email
Tuesday, September 17, 2019

More Than 25 Texas Acts Slated to Play 10 Stages at This Year’s Port A Live Music Fest

Posted By on Tue, Sep 17, 2019 at 5:54 PM

click to enlarge porta.jpg
Featuring a dynamic lineup of top-tier musicians from across Texas, the 2nd Annual Port A Live Music Fest returns to the island on Friday and Saturday, October 4th and 5th at 10 local venues. Featured in the lineup this year is Nick Swift who combines soulful crooning with rhythmic rock ‘n’ roll, Micky and The Motorcars, the rustic textures of Americana act Cody Sparks, and the talented Kris Jones, just to name a few.

As part of Beachtoberfest, which kicked off its festivities earlier this month with various events across the island, Port A Live Music Fest aims to unite the entire festival with music from over 25 bands happening over one unforgettable weekend. Purchase a one day all access pass starting at just $12, or stick around for the weekend and grab your two day pass starting at $20. There will be shuttle service throughout the event to take you to all of the great venues. Accommodations in the area can be located found at VisitPortAransas.com.
click to enlarge porta1.jpg

For a full list of acts and to see the entire schedule of events visit PortAMusicFest.com.

