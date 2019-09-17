Email
Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Nonpoint Playing the Rock Box with Support from Hyro the Hero, Madame Mayhem

Posted By on Tue, Sep 17, 2019

click to enlarge Nonpoint - FRANCESCA LUDIKAR
  • Francesca Ludikar
  • Nonpoint
Nonpoint formed in Florida during the midst of the late ’90s nu-metal uprising, and it may be convenient to file the band under that dubious heading. However, Nonpoint is wilder, less self-conscious and more substantive than most of its contemporaries. The band emerged with more of an underground rawness than the mainstream acts you might be thinking of right now, and they’ve maintained that grit — over the course of 10 albums and 20 years — via sheer stubbornness.

The band comes through on the heels of a 20th anniversary live LP, so expect a career-spanning set. It’s also joined by like-minded acts, including Houston’s Hyro the Hero, an intense and inventive rap-metal artist whose sound somehow makes it seem like this hybrid genre could, maybe, still have interesting places to go in 2019.

$17, Thursday, Sept. 19, 6 p.m., Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 677-9453, therockboxsa.com.
Event Details Nonpoint, Hyro the Hero, Madame Mayhem and more
@ The Rock Box
1223 E. Houston St.
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
When: Thu., Sept. 19, 6 p.m.
Price: $17
Live Music
