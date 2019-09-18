Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

This Aztec-Inspired Drawing of Selena Will Change Your Life

Posted By on Wed, Sep 18, 2019 at 1:45 PM

screen_shot_2019-09-18_at_11.31.49_am.png

We've seen lots of renditions of Selena over the years, from the mural on the Alamo Candy building off Hildebrand Avenue to her image appearing on the Google home screen.

But a new Aztec-inspired Selena piece might be the most creative version we've seen of the Tejano legend in a minute.

The drawing was created by Jorge Garza, a Northwest Indiana-based artist who's headed to San Antonio this weekend for the first ever Big Texas Comic Con at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

“Originally the idea was to draw pop-culture heroes as Aztec Warriors, and it has grown from there,” Garza said.



Aptly named Azteca Pop, the series features the aforementioned Selena plus other icons such as Prince, Princess Leia and Chewbacca from Star Wars and even Goro, the four-armed boss from the Mortal Kombat game. 

“I drew one of Prince and was thinking of more to try and had in mind to draw Selena,” said Garza. “I had been hearing her music a lot lately and got inspired to draw her.”

T-shirts, prints and sticker packs are available via his online shop. It seems like a sure bet more will be available for purchase at his table at this weekend's convention.

For more information, check out Garza on Instagram.

$11-$201, 2-8 p.m. Friday, September 20, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, September 22, Henry B. González Convention Center, 900 E. Market St., (210) 207-8500, bigtexascomicon.com

Location Details Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center
900 E. Market St.
San Antonio, TX
(210) 207-8500
General Services
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. More Than 25 Texas Acts Slated to Play 10 Stages at This Year’s Port A Live Music Fest Read More

  2. Nonpoint Playing the Rock Box with Support from Hyro the Hero, Madame Mayhem Read More

  3. Stereolab to Play Sold-Out Show at Paper Tiger, the Band's First San Antonio Gig Read More

  4. Latin Pop Star Mijares Ready to Sing the Hits at the Aztec Read More

  5. Shop Talk: Noise Quota's Sam Berton Wants You To Support Your Scene Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation