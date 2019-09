This Aztec-Inspired Drawing of Selena Will Change Your Life

We've seen lots of renditions of Selena over the years, from the mural on the Alamo Candy building off Hildebrand Avenue to her image appearing on the Google home screen But a new Aztec-inspired Selena piece might be the most creative version we've seen of the Tejano legend in a minute.The drawing was created by Jorge Garza, a Northwest Indiana-based artist who's headed to San Antonio this weekend for the first ever Big Texas Comic Con at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.“Originally the idea was to draw pop-culture heroes as Aztec Warriors, and it has grown from there,” Garza said.Aptly named, the series features the aforementioned Selena plus other icons such as Prince, Princess Leia and Chewbacca fromand even Goro, the four-armed boss from thegame.“I drew one of Prince and was thinking of more to try and had in mind to draw Selena,” said Garza. “I had been hearing her music a lot lately and got inspired to draw her.”T-shirts, prints and sticker packs are available via his online shop . It seems like a sure bet more will be available for purchase at his table at this weekend's convention.For more information, check out Garza on Instagram