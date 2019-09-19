Email
Thursday, September 19, 2019

European Metal Band Jinjer Stopping By the Rock Box Instead of River City Rockfest

Posted By on Thu, Sep 19, 2019 at 9:19 AM

click to enlarge TEMENTIY PRONOV
  • Tementiy Pronov
Ukrainian metal outfit Jinjer was one the acts booked into this year’s canceled River City Rockfest — and it appears the band simply swapped out that date for a more intimate stop at the Rock Box. It shouldn’t be surprising Jinjer was originally tapped for the RCRF, even though the fest’s lineup tends to skew more toward older, tried-and-true hard rock stalwarts.

Despite its relatively short life, the band has won raves in the U.S. and Europe for breathing life into the tired sub-subgenres of groove metal and metalcore by infusing them with soul and R&B touches. What really closes the deal, though, is the delivery of frontwoman Tatiana Shmailyuk, who bobs between a soulful clean vocals and terrifying death growls with an impressive dexterity.

$17.50, Saturday, Sept. 21, 7 p.m., Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 677-9453, therockboxsa.com.
Jinjer, The Browning, Sumo Cyco
@ The Rock Box
1223 E. Houston St.
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., Sept. 21, 7 p.m.
Price: $17.50
Buy from TicketFly
