European Metal Band Jinjer Stopping By the Rock Box Instead of River City Rockfest

click to enlarge Tementiy Pronov

Ukrainian metal outfit Jinjer was one the acts booked into this year’s canceled River City Rockfest — and it appears the band simply swapped out that date for a more intimate stop at the Rock Box. It shouldn’t be surprising Jinjer was originally tapped for the RCRF, even though the fest’s lineup tends to skew more toward older, tried-and-true hard rock stalwarts.Despite its relatively short life, the band has won raves in the U.S. and Europe for breathing life into the tired sub-subgenres of groove metal and metalcore by infusing them with soul and R&B touches. What really closes the deal, though, is the delivery of frontwoman Tatiana Shmailyuk, who bobs between a soulful clean vocals and terrifying death growls with an impressive dexterity.