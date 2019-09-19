Shop Talk: SʞIN's Christopher Cruz Wants San Antonio Music Lovers to Leave Their Comfort Zone

click to enlarge

CurrentIt started off when I met Wolf Party and Mutant, so about two years ago — when I first started No.925, right when I first moved over here.Corpus.To me, No.925 wasn’t turning out the way I wanted it to. I felt like I was putting a lot of pressure on myself to make something that people would like. With SʞIN, it started out by being influenced a lot by death metal and [SA-based industrial artist] Mutant, [as well as Austin noise punk outfit] Street Sects. Mutant told me to get some vintage [electronic equipment]. So that’s what I did, I remember I went out and bought an MPC 2000 XL and started making drum beats, and I told myself, "No pressure, just start putting things together,” and that’s what I did. And I wrote two songs underneath the name SʞIN.It started off slow with No.925, but with SʞIN, people have been treating me differently, I guess. Especially with people who book shows here. I get a quicker response from people when I reach out. So that’s what keeping me going, maybe because I feel like I’m doing something that feels natural.I’d like to see more support for shows. People are so locked in their head with what they like. I find that the San Antonio scene is quite persistent with the same crowd. I do see new faces, but in a way, I wish that people would be more open minded about hearing something new or weird.