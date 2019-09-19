Shop Talk: Survival Guide's Emily Whitehurst, a Bay Area Transplant, Loves San Antonio's Community Spirit

click image Facebook / Emily Whitehurst

CurrentOff the top of my head, I don’t know exactly, but I would say probably about six or seven years now.Having all the control is very nice, as far as being able to make decisions on what shows I play. I can play every show if I want to. Whereas, being in a band with other members, you all have to collaborate and your schedules have to match, which can be frustrating at times.Although I have I still not thrown myself into it completely, as I’m attempting to write an album and it’s going very slowly, what I have experienced in the music scene here has all been really positive, as far as musicians being super supportive of each other. I love that about San Antonio. Also one of the best things, as opposed to the Bay Area, is just how relaxed and peaceful it is here.The only thing — and I wouldn’t say it’s a negative — it’s just something that I question, is when I see artists playing all the time. Like, if I see an artist or a band and they’re like, “Here’s our upcoming schedule: we’re playing Wednesday at Hi-Tones and Saturday at the Amp Room and then next Saturday at Blue Star,” maybe that’s too much. There’s something to be said for exposure but alsoexposure. But I don’t totally know. Maybe that’s how people are building an audience, so it’s not necessarily a criticism as it as an [observation].