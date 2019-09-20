Sing Along to the '70s Radio Hits When the Doobie Brothers Play the Majestic Theatre

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Doobie Brothers

It would be interesting to know whether Millennials’ ironic fascination with yacht rock has helped the Doobie Brothers move any more tickets as they tour as a nostalgia act. After all, the Doobies were one of the mid-to-late ’70s radio staples most responsible for making rock music safe for dentists’ waiting rooms.Walking pop-culture punchline Michael McDonald — arguably the man most responsible from transforming the Doobies from a low-calorie boogie outfit into a soft-rock hit machine — doesn’t appear to be in this incarnation of the band. And that may or may not be a selling point to those who still care.Even so, expect one of touring sidemen to attempt McDonald’s signature warble as the three remaining Bros ladle out the pre-chewed hits that keep their gravy train rolling.