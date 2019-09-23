Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 23, 2019

Chevelle Returns to San Antonio for the Final Time With Bassist Dean Bernardini

Posted By on Mon, Sep 23, 2019 at 1:23 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / CHEVELLE
  • Facebook / Chevelle
Alt-rockers Chevelle will return to the Aztec Theatre on Tuesday, December 3.

While the band plays the Alamo City every other year or so, this tour marks the last for bass player Dean Bernardini.

"Big changes happening as we say farewell for now to our bass player Dean,” the band wrote in a press release. “This will be his last tour with us for a while. Be sure to come on out and catch a show before year's end."

The 2007 album Vena Sera was the first Chevelle recording on which Bernardini appeared.



“To all my dedicated friends/fans: It is with a heavy heart that I have decided I will be taking a break from the road to spend some much needed time at home with my family,” Bernardini wrote in a statement of his own. “I consider myself lucky to have been a part of Chevelle and have shared the stage with such incredible musicians."

Tickets go on sale Friday, at 10 a.m.
Location Details Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
(210) 812-4355
General Services
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

  |  

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Former One Direction Member Liam Payne is Dating Thomas J. Henry's Daughter Read More

  2. Yolanda Saldívar, the Woman Imprisoned for Killing Selena, Seriously Asked for a New Trial Read More

  3. Shop Talk: SʞIN's Christopher Cruz Wants San Antonio Music Lovers to Leave Their Comfort Zone Read More

  4. Sing Along to the '70s Radio Hits When the Doobie Brothers Play the Majestic Theatre Read More

  5. Shop Talk: Survival Guide's Emily Whitehurst, a Bay Area Transplant, Loves San Antonio's Community Spirit Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation