Chevelle Returns to San Antonio for the Final Time With Bassist Dean Bernardini

Alt-rockers Chevelle will return to the Aztec Theatre on Tuesday, December 3.While the band plays the Alamo City every other year or so, this tour marks the last for bass player Dean"Big changes happening as we say farewell for now to our bass player Dean,” the band wrote in a press release. “This will be his last tour with us for a while. Be sure to come on out and catch a show before year's end."The 2007 albumwas the first Chevelle recording on which Bernardini appeared.“To all my dedicated friends/fans: It is with a heavy heart that I have decided I will be taking a break from the road to spend some much needed time at home with my family,” Bernardini wrote in a statement of his own. “I consider myself lucky to have been a part of Chevelle and have shared the stage with such incredible musicians."