Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 23, 2019

Heartthrob Country Singer Chris Lane Slated For Aztec Show Next Year

Posted By on Mon, Sep 23, 2019 at 1:32 PM

click image FACEBOOK / CHRIS LANE
  • Facebook / Chris Lane
Good thing Chris Lane is coming to the Aztec Theatre in February, because if he was in town right now, we'd be dying of heat exhaustion.

Besides being handsome as hell, Lane writes great music and has managed to blend R&B and country in a way that actually works. Sure, the genres aren't mutually exclusive — R&B can have grit, and country can have rhythm — but Lane blends them in a way that sounds soulful and unforced.

The North Carolina singer singer made a buzz recently by landing four singles on Billboard's Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts, including the number one slot for his single. "Fix.”

The show is a ways out — Thursday, February 13, of next year — but those who like unexpected genre mashups with pop sensibility, might want to pencil it in.



Tickets ($25-$47) are on sale now.

Location Details Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
(210) 812-4355
General Services
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Former One Direction Member Liam Payne is Dating Thomas J. Henry's Daughter Read More

  2. Yolanda Saldívar, the Woman Imprisoned for Killing Selena, Seriously Asked for a New Trial Read More

  3. Shop Talk: SʞIN's Christopher Cruz Wants San Antonio Music Lovers to Leave Their Comfort Zone Read More

  4. Sing Along to the '70s Radio Hits When the Doobie Brothers Play the Majestic Theatre Read More

  5. Shop Talk: Survival Guide's Emily Whitehurst, a Bay Area Transplant, Loves San Antonio's Community Spirit Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation