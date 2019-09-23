Heartthrob Country Singer Chris Lane Slated For Aztec Show Next Year

click image Facebook / Chris Lane

Good thing Chris Lane is coming to the Aztec Theatre in February, because if he was in town right now, we'd be dying of heat exhaustion.Besides being handsome as hell, Lane writes great music and has managed to blend R&B and country in a way that actually works. Sure, the genres aren't mutually exclusive — R&B can have grit, and country can have rhythm — but Lane blends them in a way that sounds soulful and unforced.The North Carolina singer singer made a buzz recently by landing four singles on Billboard's Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts, including the number one slot for his single. "Fix.”The show is a ways out — Thursday, February 13, of next year — but those who like unexpected genre mashups with pop sensibility, might want to pencil it in.