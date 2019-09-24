Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Garth Brooks Gives Shoutout to Gruene Hall Crowd on Facebook Live Ahead of Concert

Posted By on Tue, Sep 24, 2019 at 11:01 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / GARTH BROOKS
  • Facebook / Garth Brooks
Country superstar Garth Brooks had no trouble exciting the crowd at Gruene Hall Monday night, but he decided to show the audience some love on Facebook Live just for good measure.

Ahead of his highly-anticipated Gruene concert, Brooks and company began streaming on social media as they made their way to the venue. The singer can be seen talking directly to the camera and expressing his excitement for the show.

"This place is amazing," Brooks says.
As the vehicle get closer to Gruene Hall in the video, the screaming of fans gets louder. Eventually, he rolls down the window to wave to the throng waiting outside. Many had hoped to get in on the excitement of Brooks' appearance even though tickets were only available via contests on country music stations.

"This is what it's like to play Texas," Brooks tells the camera. "It's just like being in your own home."



The video continues until Brooks and his band hit the stage.

Though the whole concert wasn't streamed, fans who couldn't make into the show were treated to a single song via video. After leaving the stage, Brooks also posted a photo from the show and thanked fans for coming out.

"Thank you ALL for making tonight a PARTY I will never forget," Brooks wrote on Facebook. "The first time could not compare to THIS TIME!!! THIS is why I play music!"
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Chevelle Returns to San Antonio for the Final Time With Bassist Dean Bernardini Read More

  2. Heartthrob Country Singer Chris Lane Slated For Aztec Show Next Year Read More

  3. Former One Direction Member Liam Payne is Dating Thomas J. Henry's Daughter Read More

  4. Shop Talk: Survival Guide's Emily Whitehurst, a Bay Area Transplant, Loves San Antonio's Community Spirit Read More

  5. Sing Along to the '70s Radio Hits When the Doobie Brothers Play the Majestic Theatre Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation