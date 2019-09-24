Garth Brooks Gives Shoutout to Gruene Hall Crowd on Facebook Live Ahead of Concert

click to enlarge
Country superstar Garth Brooks had no trouble exciting the crowd at Gruene Hall Monday night, but he decided to show the audience some love on Facebook Live just for good measure.
Ahead of his highly-anticipated Gruene concert
, Brooks and company began streaming on social media as they made their way to the venue. The singer can be seen talking directly to the camera and expressing his excitement for the show.
"This place is amazing," Brooks says.
As the vehicle get closer to Gruene Hall in the video, the screaming of fans gets louder. Eventually, he rolls down the window to wave to the throng waiting outside. Many had hoped to get in on the excitement of Brooks' appearance even though tickets were only available via contests on country music stations.
"This is what it's like to play Texas," Brooks tells the camera. "It's just like being in your own home."
The video continues until Brooks and his band hit the stage.
Though the whole concert wasn't streamed, fans who couldn't make into the show were treated to a single song via video. After leaving the stage, Brooks also posted a photo from the show and thanked fans for coming out.
"Thank you ALL for making tonight a PARTY I will never forget," Brooks wrote on Facebook. "The first time could not compare to THIS TIME!!! THIS is why I play music!"
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.