Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Metal Powerhouse Iron Maiden Stopping at the AT&T Center Wednesday to Blow Us All Away

Posted By on Tue, Sep 24, 2019 at 1:01 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
When metal mainstay Iron Maiden blew through San Antonio a couple years ago, its set was heavy on songs from the then-new album Book of Souls. This time, Maiden’s Legacy of the Beast Tour has it in career retrospective mode — something local fans will eat up given SA’s embrace of the band during its earliest days.

As if a setlist drawing deep from iconic albums like Number of the Beast and Powerslave wasn’t enough for the audience to raise devil horns over, this tour is also the band’s most visually extravagant. Expect to see a swooping British Spitfire fighter on “Aces High” and singer Bruce Dickinson brandishing flamethrowers.

Over the top? Probably. But metal generally works best that way.

$49.50-$125, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m., AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.
