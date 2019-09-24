Tuesday, September 24, 2019
Metal Powerhouse Iron Maiden Stopping at the AT&T Center Wednesday to Blow Us All Away
By Sanford Nowlin
on Tue, Sep 24, 2019 at 1:01 PM
When metal mainstay Iron Maiden blew through San Antonio a couple years ago, its set was heavy on songs from the then-new album Book of Souls
. This time, Maiden’s Legacy of the Beast Tour has it in career retrospective mode — something local fans will eat up given SA’s embrace of the band during its earliest days.
As if a setlist drawing deep from iconic albums like Number of the Beast
and Powerslave
wasn’t enough for the audience to raise devil horns over, this tour is also the band’s most visually extravagant. Expect to see a swooping British Spitfire fighter on “Aces High” and singer Bruce Dickinson brandishing flamethrowers.
Over the top? Probably. But metal generally works best that way.
$49.50-$125, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m., AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.
@ AT&T Center
One AT&T Center
San Antonio,
TX
When: Wed., Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m.
Price:
$49.50-$125
Live Music
