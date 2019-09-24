Metal Powerhouse Iron Maiden Stopping at the AT&T Center Wednesday to Blow Us All Away

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Event Details Iron Maiden @ AT&T Center One AT&T Center San Antonio, TX When: Wed., Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m. Price: $49.50-$125 Live Music Map

When metal mainstay Iron Maiden blew through San Antonio a couple years ago, its set was heavy on songs from the then-new album. This time, Maiden’s Legacy of the Beast Tour has it in career retrospective mode — something local fans will eat up given SA’s embrace of the band during its earliest days.As if a setlist drawing deep from iconic albums likeandwasn’t enough for the audience to raise devil horns over, this tour is also the band’s most visually extravagant. Expect to see a swooping British Spitfire fighter on “Aces High” and singer Bruce Dickinson brandishing flamethrowers.Over the top? Probably. But metal generally works best that way.