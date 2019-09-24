Email
Tuesday, September 24, 2019

No Sunshine On This Cloudy Day: Temptations and Four Tops Reschedule Majestic Performance

Posted By on Tue, Sep 24, 2019 at 1:09 PM

If you were looking forward to seeing the Temptations and Four Tops at the Majestic Theatre in October, you're about to have a bad day.

Due to scheduling conflicts, the storied Motown acts have postponed their October 3 performance.

But all is not lost, fam.

The gig's been bumped forward to Thursday, March 12, at 7:30 p.m. All original tickets will be honored for the rescheduled show, and those who want a refund can contact their point of purchase.



For more information, contact 800.982.2787 or Ticketmaster.com.

