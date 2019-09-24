Tuesday, September 24, 2019
No Sunshine On This Cloudy Day: Temptations and Four Tops Reschedule Majestic Performance
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Tue, Sep 24, 2019 at 1:09 PM
click image
-
Facebook / The Temptations
If you were looking forward to seeing the Temptations and Four Tops at the Majestic Theatre in October, you're about to have a bad day.
Due to scheduling conflicts, the storied Motown acts have postponed their October 3 performance.
But all is not lost, fam.
The gig's been bumped forward to Thursday, March 12, at 7:30 p.m. All original tickets will be honored for the rescheduled show, and those who want a refund can contact their point of purchase.
For more information, contact 800.982.2787 or Ticketmaster.com.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: the temptations, four tops, my girl, i got sunshine on a cloudy day, live music, san antonio, the majestic, empire theatre, Image