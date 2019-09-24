No Sunshine On This Cloudy Day: Temptations and Four Tops Reschedule Majestic Performance

click image Facebook / The Temptations

If you were looking forward to seeing the Temptations and Four Tops at the Majestic Theatre in October, you're about to have a bad day.Due to scheduling conflicts, the storied Motown acts have postponed their October 3 performance.But all is not lost, fam.The gig's been bumped forward to Thursday, March 12, at 7:30 p.m. All original tickets will be honored for the rescheduled show, and those who want a refund can contact their point of purchase.