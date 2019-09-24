Email
Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Queensryche Returns to San Antonio in January on Tour Supporting New Record

Progressive metal band Queensryche will visit San Antonio early next year on a tour supporting The Verdict, an album it released in March.

The group's Friday, January 24 bill at the Aztec Theatre will also include former Marilyn Manson guitarist John 5 and his band plus active-rock outfit Eve to Adam.

The Verdict marks the third album for Queensryche singer Todd la Torre, who replaced original frontman Geoff Tate. La Torre also stepped in on drum duties for the album after percussionist Scott Rockenfield went on leave.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, September 26, at 10 a.m.
