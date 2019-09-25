Latin Star Maluma Getting Ready to Make Everyone at the AT&T Center Melt

click to enlarge Courtesy of Maluma

Event Details Maluma @ AT&T Center One AT&T Center San Antonio, TX When: Sat., Sept. 28, 8 p.m. Price: $56-$753.50 Live Music Map

Few reggaeton performers have been able to cross over at the level Maluma has. The Colombian singer and rapper began breaking into the mainstream as early on as the release of “Obsesión” and “Miss Independent,” singles that went viral on YouTube before he even dropped his 2012 debut.Since then, Maluma’s embrace of stylish urban grooves has helped him pick up both new fans and high-profile collaborations. Earlier this year, he worked with Madonna on the song “Medellin” from her Madame X release, even performing it with her at the Billboard Music Awards. His latest LPreached No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart this summer while last year’s F.A.M.E. was still kicking around in the top 20.