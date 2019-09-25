Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Latin Star Maluma Getting Ready to Make Everyone at the AT&T Center Melt
Posted
By Sanford Nowlin
on Wed, Sep 25, 2019 at 7:05 AM
click to enlarge
Few reggaeton performers have been able to cross over at the level Maluma has. The Colombian singer and rapper began breaking into the mainstream as early on as the release of “Obsesión” and “Miss Independent,” singles that went viral on YouTube before he even dropped his 2012 debut.
Since then, Maluma’s embrace of stylish urban grooves has helped him pick up both new fans and high-profile collaborations. Earlier this year, he worked with Madonna on the song “Medellin” from her Madame X release, even performing it with her at the Billboard Music Awards. His latest LP 11:11
reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart this summer while last year’s F.A.M.E. was still kicking around in the top 20.
$56-$753.50, Saturday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m., AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.
@ AT&T Center
One AT&T Center
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sat., Sept. 28, 8 p.m.
Price:
$56-$753.50
