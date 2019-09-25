Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

Latin Star Maluma Getting Ready to Make Everyone at the AT&T Center Melt

Posted By on Wed, Sep 25, 2019 at 7:05 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF MALUMA
  • Courtesy of Maluma
Few reggaeton performers have been able to cross over at the level Maluma has. The Colombian singer and rapper began breaking into the mainstream as early on as the release of “Obsesión” and “Miss Independent,” singles that went viral on YouTube before he even dropped his 2012 debut.

Since then, Maluma’s embrace of stylish urban grooves has helped him pick up both new fans and high-profile collaborations. Earlier this year, he worked with Madonna on the song “Medellin” from her Madame X release, even performing it with her at the Billboard Music Awards. His latest LP 11:11 reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart this summer while last year’s F.A.M.E. was still kicking around in the top 20.

$56-$753.50, Saturday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m., AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.
Event Details Maluma
@ AT&T Center
One AT&T Center
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., Sept. 28, 8 p.m.
Price: $56-$753.50
Buy from Ticketmaster
Live Music
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Maluma

    Staff Pick
    Maluma @ AT&T Center

    • Sat., Sept. 28, 8 p.m. $56-$753.50
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Johnny Depp Surprises San Antonio Crowd, Joins Guitarist Jeff Beck Onstage During Tobin Center Show Read More

  2. Garth Brooks Gives Shoutout to Gruene Hall Crowd on Facebook Live Ahead of Concert Read More

  3. Metal Powerhouse Iron Maiden Stopping at the AT&T Center Wednesday to Blow Us All Away Read More

  4. Queensryche Returns to San Antonio in January on Tour Supporting New Record Read More

  5. San Antonio Music Showcase Spotlight: James Woodard of The Grasshopper Lies Heavy Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation