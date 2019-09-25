Email
Wednesday, September 25, 2019

New Austin Music Festival Slated to Bring Cypress Hill, Ludacris and More

Posted By on Wed, Sep 25, 2019 at 1:17 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / CYPRESS HILL
  • Facebook / Cypress Hill
Despite so many music festivals being cancelled or postponed this year, another one has popped up.

The inaugural Haute Mess Music Fest will take place November 9-10 at Austin music venue the Haute Spot and feature hip-hop headliners including Ludacris, Cypress Hill and DJ Snoopadelic — the moniker Snoop Dogg uses when he does a DJ set. Local food trucks will also be on hand.

The Veterans Day weekend show will benefit WE Are OSD (Operation Supply Drop) and Project K-9 hero, a pair vet-centered programs.

For more information, purchase tickets, and to see the full music lineup, visit hautemessfest.com.



