New Austin Music Festival Slated to Bring Cypress Hill, Ludacris and More

Despite so many music festivals being cancelled or postponed this year , another one has popped up.The inaugural Haute Mess Music Fest will take place November 9-10 at Austin music venue the Haute Spot and feature hip-hop headliners including Ludacris, Cypress Hill and DJ Snoopadelic — the moniker Snoop Dogg uses when he does a DJ set. Local food trucks will also be on hand.The Veterans Day weekend show will benefit WE Are OSD (Operation Supply Drop) and Project K-9 hero, a pair vet-centered programs.