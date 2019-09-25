Texas Legend Robert Earl Keen Stopping in at John T. Floore Country Store This Weekend

click to enlarge Facebook / Robert Earl Keen

Texas icon Robert Earl Keen has built a durable career as a singer-songwriter by figuring out how to mix introspective story songs with crowd-pleasing — yet non-douchey — country fare like “The Road Goes on Forever” and “That Buckin’ Song.” Hard to argue with someone equally adept at making fans cry into their beers and roping them into singing along with the jukebox. And the storied country institution Floore’s seems like an ideal setting for either pursuit. Hell, Keen himself has an obvious affinity for Floore’s, as evidenced by his 2016 album, a recording from the venue that included guest appearances from fellow Texas troubadours Joe Ely and Lyle Lovett.