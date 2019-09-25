Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Texas Legend Robert Earl Keen Stopping in at John T. Floore Country Store This Weekend
By Sanford Nowlin
on Wed, Sep 25, 2019 at 8:10 AM
Texas icon Robert Earl Keen has built a durable career as a singer-songwriter by figuring out how to mix introspective story songs with crowd-pleasing — yet non-douchey — country fare like “The Road Goes on Forever” and “That Buckin’ Song.” Hard to argue with someone equally adept at making fans cry into their beers and roping them into singing along with the jukebox. And the storied country institution Floore’s seems like an ideal setting for either pursuit. Hell, Keen himself has an obvious affinity for Floore’s, as evidenced by his 2016 album Live Dinner Reunion
, a recording from the venue that included guest appearances from fellow Texas troubadours Joe Ely and Lyle Lovett.
$28-$500, Saturday, Sept. 28, 7 p.m., John T. Floore Country Store, 14492 Old Bandera Road, Helotes, (210) 695-8827, liveatfloores.com.
@ John T. Floores
14492 Old Bandera
San Antonio
Helotes,
TX
When: Sat., Sept. 28, 7 p.m.
Price:
$28-$500
Live Music
