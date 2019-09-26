British Punk Icons The Adicts Returning To San Antonio Next Year

click to enlarge Facebook / The Adicts

Theatrical British punks The Adicts are jumping back on tour and will make their way to San Antonio Saturday, February 8, for a gig at Paper Tiger.The Adicts became of the best-known punk acts of the ’80s thanks to dramatilive shows and outlandish costumes modeled after the "droog" attire inThe band's music fuses angsty punk with an undeniable catchiness that helped it achieve indie-chart success in the UK. Not to mention, its regular touring has lured a generation of new fans looking for a fix of classic punk.