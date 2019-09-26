Thursday, September 26, 2019
British Punk Icons The Adicts Returning To San Antonio Next Year
By Chris Conde
on Thu, Sep 26, 2019 at 11:42 AM
Theatrical British punks The Adicts are jumping back on tour and will make their way to San Antonio Saturday, February 8, for a gig at Paper Tiger.
The Adicts became of the best-known punk acts of the ’80s thanks to dramatic
live shows and outlandish costumes modeled after the "droog" attire in A Clockwork Orange
.
The band's music fuses angsty punk with an undeniable catchiness that helped it achieve indie-chart success in the UK. Not to mention, its regular touring has lured a generation of new fans looking for a fix of classic punk.
Tickets ($20-$25) are on sale Friday, September 27
