Thursday, September 26, 2019

British Punk Icons The Adicts Returning To San Antonio Next Year

Posted By on Thu, Sep 26, 2019 at 11:42 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / THE ADICTS
  • Facebook / The Adicts
Theatrical British punks The Adicts are jumping back on tour and will make their way to San Antonio Saturday, February 8, for a gig at Paper Tiger.

The Adicts became of the best-known punk acts of the ’80s thanks to dramatic live shows and outlandish costumes modeled after the "droog" attire in A Clockwork Orange.

The band's music fuses angsty punk with an undeniable catchiness that helped it achieve indie-chart success in the UK. Not to mention, its regular touring has lured a generation of new fans looking for a fix of classic punk.

Tickets ($20-$25) are on sale Friday, September 27



Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
Music Club
Map
Calendar

