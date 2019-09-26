Thursday, September 26, 2019
TobyMac To Bring His Jesus-Lovin' Pop Tunes to San Antonio Next Year
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Thu, Sep 26, 2019 at 12:17 PM
Christian pop megastar TobyMac is headed to San Antonio next year as part of his Hits Deep Tour. The 32-day trek includes a stop Saturday, March 28, at the AT&T Center.
If you’re unfamiliar with TobyMac, the dude rose to fame with his rap-turned-pop group D.C. Talk in the late '80s. The band ultimately split and members pursued solo projects. Since then, TobyMac has gone on to win seven Grammys.
Joining TobyMac on the 2020 tour will be Christina pop rising stars Tauren Wells, Jordan Feliz, We Are Messengers, Ryan Stevenson, Aaron Cole and Cochren & Co.
Tickets go on sale Friday, September 27, at 10 a.m.
