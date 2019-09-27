Big K.R.I.T. Pulling Into the Aztec for an Evening of Thought-Provoking Rhymes

click to enlarge Facebook / Big K.R.I.T.

The rapper who calls himself Big King Remembered In Time has made a name for himself by dropping bullshit-free rhymes.Hailing from Meridian, Mississippi, K.R.I.T. says in his single “Get Away” that he has love for his people and just wants to let everyone get their glow on. So, it shall be, as K.R.I.T. is sure to wax poetic on today’s world of hatred, violence, inequality and social unrest.Expect opener Domani Harris to deliver his style of rap from an 18-year-old’s perspective in support of “Time Will Tell.”