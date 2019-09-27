Email
Friday, September 27, 2019

Daniel Johnston Billboard Tribute Appears Over I-35 in Austin

Posted By on Fri, Sep 27, 2019 at 11:31 AM

click to enlarge YOUTUBE / SCREEN GRAB
  • Youtube / Screen Grab
Beloved Texas singer-songwriter and outsider artist Daniel Johnston died earlier this month, sending fans, friends and celebrities to social media to honor his memory.

On Thursday, a new kind of memorial materialized over Interstate 35 in Austin.

A billboard tribute to Johnston now towers over the highway near South Park Meadows. It includes the eyes from Johnston's “Hi, How Are You” frog mural on Austin's Drag and the title of one of the singer’s best-known songs: “True Love Will Find You in the End.”

I’m not crying. You’re crying.



One of Austin’s most influential artistic exports, Johnston got his start in the '80s, distributing homemade cassette recordings on the street. He went on to record 17 albums, building an international following for his simplistically performed and emotionally vulnerable music.

