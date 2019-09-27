Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 27, 2019

Post Malone Beer Cans Pop Up at H-E-B Ahead of His San Antonio Concert

Posted By on Fri, Sep 27, 2019 at 9:44 AM

click image TWITTER / BUDLIGHT
  • Twitter / budlight
Have you ever wanted a drinking buddy, but your friends are busy or bail on plans? Want no longer – the new limited edition Bud Light cans – featuring the face of Bud Light enthusiast Post Malone – are here to keep you company.

After hosting the tatted warbler during their Bud Light Dive Bar Tour series and collaborating on a limited merch line, the beer company decided to again partner with its long running, unintentional sponsor in an effort to expand on its ongoing creative can design releases.

Bud Light's latest version of their iconic blue cans, which now don a grinning, grill-clad Posty, have been spotted at select San Antonio H-E-B locations as reported by fans on Twitter. The surprise arrival coincides with the multi-genre artist’s current Runaway Tour, which includes a stop in San Antonio in October.

As of press time, H-E-B’s website doesn’t show any listings for the cans, but a Twitter thread was created by the singer’s father in order to help fans track down and purchase a few “sudsy ones” in their area.



So far, locals have reported sightings at the H-E-Bs at 410 and Bandera and 2130 Culebra Road.

If you're not enough of a die hard fan to trek all the way to one of these stores, hopefully hope the Bud Light Knight brought a hefty supply of Sir Post’s face to the shelves at your closest H-E-B.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Iron Maiden Mixed Classic Material With Dynamic Deep Tracks at San Antonio's AT&T Center Read More

  2. Johnny Depp Surprises San Antonio Crowd, Joins Guitarist Jeff Beck Onstage During Tobin Center Show Read More

  3. San Antonio Music Showcase Spotlight: Sam Berton of Noise Quota Read More

  4. TobyMac To Bring His Jesus-Lovin' Pop Tunes to San Antonio Next Year Read More

  5. British Punk Icons The Adicts Returning To San Antonio Next Year Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation