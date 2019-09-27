San Antonio Music Showcase Spotlight: Christopher Cruz of SʞIN

click to enlarge
On Saturday, September 28, more than 35 bands will take over 10 St. Mary’s Strip venues for the San Antonio Music Showcase
, a Current
-sponsored night highlighting some of the city’s finest homegrown talent. We hit up members of four of those acts to talk about the Alamo City’s music scene, hitting on its highs and lows.
Christopher Cruz, Vocalist and Multi-Instrumentalist, SʞIN
SʞIN is a one-man industrial act specializing in abrasive noisescapes.
How long have you been playing shows in San Antonio?
It started off when I met Wolf Party and Mutant, so about two years ago — when I first started No.925, right when I first moved over here [from Corpus Christi].
What was the reason for switching your name from No.925 to SʞIN?
To me, No.925 wasn’t turning out the way I wanted it to. I felt like I was putting a lot of pressure on myself to make something that people would like. With SʞIN, it started out by being influenced a lot by death metal and [SA-based industrial artist] Mutant, [as well as Austin noise punk outfit] Street Sects. Mutant told me to get some vintage [electronic equipment]. So that’s what I did, I remember I went out and bought an MPC 2000 XL and started making drumbeats, and I told myself, “No pressure, just start putting things together,” and that’s what I did. And I wrote two songs underneath the name SʞIN.
How’s the response been to your music?
It started off slow with No.925, but with SʞIN, people have been treating me differently, I guess. Especially with people who book shows here. I get a quicker response from people when I reach out. So that’s what’s keeping me going, maybe because I feel like I’m doing something that feels natural.
SʞIN plays the Goth/Industrial showcase at Amp Room during the San Antonio Music Showcase.
@ St. Mary's Strip
2407 N. St. Mary's Street
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sat., Sept. 28, 8 p.m.
Price:
$10
DJs and Live Music
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.