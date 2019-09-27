Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 27, 2019

San Antonio Music Showcase Spotlight: Emily Whitehurst of Survival Guide

Posted By on Fri, Sep 27, 2019 at 7:50 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF SURVIVAL GUIDE
  • Courtesy of Survival Guide
On Saturday, September 28, more than 35 bands will take over 10 St. Mary’s Strip venues for the San Antonio Music Showcase, a Current-sponsored night highlighting some of the city’s finest homegrown talent. We hit up members of four of those acts to talk about the Alamo City’s music scene, hitting on its highs and lows.

Emily Whitehurst, Vocalist and Multi-Instrumentalist, Survival Guide
Survival Guide, helmed by former Tsunami Bomb vocalist Emily Whitehurst, plays synth-friendly indie pop and rock.

What’s been your experience going from your old pop-punk band Tsunami Bomb to a solo project?
Having all the control is very nice, as far as being able to make decisions on what shows I play. I can play every show if I want to. Whereas, being in a band with other members, you all have to collaborate, and your schedules have to match, which can be frustrating at times.

What’s it like coming in from the outside and getting involved in the scene here?
Although I have still not thrown myself into it completely, as I’m attempting to write an album and it’s going very slowly, what I have experienced in the music scene here has all been really positive, as far as musicians being super supportive of each other. I love that about San Antonio. Also, one of the best things, as opposed to the Bay Area, is just how relaxed and peaceful it is here.



Do you have any critiques for bands here or the scene in general?
The only thing — and I wouldn’t say it’s a negative — it’s just something that I question, is when I see artists playing all the time. Like, if I see an artist or a band and they’re like, “Here’s our upcoming schedule: we’re playing Wednesday at Hi-Tones and Saturday at the Amp Room and then next Saturday at Blue Star,” maybe that’s too much. There’s something to be said for exposure but also overexposure. But I don’t totally know. Maybe that’s how people are building an audience, so it’s not necessarily a criticism so much as it is an [observation].

Survival Guide plays the Indie Rock Showcase at Hi-Tones during the San Antonio Music Showcase.
Event Details San Antonio Music Showcase
@ St. Mary's Strip
2407 N. St. Mary's Street
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., Sept. 28, 8 p.m.
Price: $10
DJs and Live Music
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • San Antonio Music Showcase

    User Submitted
    San Antonio Music Showcase @ St. Mary's Strip

    • Sat., Sept. 28, 8 p.m. $10

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Iron Maiden Mixed Classic Material With Dynamic Deep Tracks at San Antonio's AT&T Center Read More

  2. San Antonio Music Showcase Spotlight: Sam Berton of Noise Quota Read More

  3. Johnny Depp Surprises San Antonio Crowd, Joins Guitarist Jeff Beck Onstage During Tobin Center Show Read More

  4. TobyMac To Bring His Jesus-Lovin' Pop Tunes to San Antonio Next Year Read More

  5. New Austin Music Festival Slated to Bring Cypress Hill, Ludacris and More Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation