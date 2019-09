San Antonio Music Showcase Spotlight: Emily Whitehurst of Survival Guide

click to enlarge Courtesy of Survival Guide

Event Details San Antonio Music Showcase @ St. Mary's Strip 2407 N. St. Mary's Street St. Mary's strip San Antonio, TX When: Sat., Sept. 28, 8 p.m. Price: $10 DJs and Live Music Map

On Saturday, September 28, more than 35 bands will take over 10 St. Mary’s Strip venues for the San Antonio Music Showcase , a-sponsored night highlighting some of the city’s finest homegrown talent. We hit up members of four of those acts to talk about the Alamo City’s music scene, hitting on its highs and lows.Having all the control is very nice, as far as being able to make decisions on what shows I play. I can play every show if I want to. Whereas, being in a band with other members, you all have to collaborate, and your schedules have to match, which can be frustrating at times.Although I have still not thrown myself into it completely, as I’m attempting to write an album and it’s going very slowly, what I have experienced in the music scene here has all been really positive, as far as musicians being super supportive of each other. I love that about San Antonio. Also, one of the best things, as opposed to the Bay Area, is just how relaxed and peaceful it is here.The only thing — and I wouldn’t say it’s a negative — it’s just something that I question, is when I see artists playing all the time. Like, if I see an artist or a band and they’re like, “Here’s our upcoming schedule: we’re playing Wednesday at Hi-Tones and Saturday at the Amp Room and then next Saturday at Blue Star,” maybe that’s too much. There’s something to be said for exposure but also overexposure. But I don’t totally know. Maybe that’s how people are building an audience, so it’s not necessarily a criticism so much as it is an [observation].