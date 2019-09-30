Monday, September 30, 2019
Legendary Neoclassical Metal Guitarist Uli Jon Roth Shreds His Way to the Alamo City Next Year
By Chris Conde
on Mon, Sep 30, 2019 at 11:57 AM
It’s one thing to be able to shred on electric guitar. It’s another thing to elevate shredding to a true art form.
German guitarist Uli Jon Roth has done just that, crafting majestic sonic galaxies over the course of a catalog that spans 40-plus years. He rose to fame as the Scorpions' lead guitarist and has since become revered as a pioneer of neoclassical metal.
Lucky for those with a taste for fretboard fury, Roth is coming to San Antonio for a show at the Tobin Center on Friday, May 8.
Tickets ($34.50-$64.50) are on sale now
.
