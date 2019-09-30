Legendary Neoclassical Metal Guitarist Uli Jon Roth Shreds His Way to the Alamo City Next Year

click to enlarge Facebook / Uli Jon Roth

It’s one thing to be able to shred on electric guitar. It’s another thing to elevate shredding to a true art form.German guitarist Uli Jon Roth has done just that, crafting majestic sonic galaxies over the course of a catalog that spans 40-plus years. He rose to fame as the Scorpions' lead guitarist and has since become revered as a pioneer of neoclassical metal.Lucky for those with a taste for fretboard fury, Roth is coming to San Antonio for a show at the Tobin Center on Friday, May 8.