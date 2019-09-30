Email
Monday, September 30, 2019

Legendary Neoclassical Metal Guitarist Uli Jon Roth Shreds His Way to the Alamo City Next Year

Posted By on Mon, Sep 30, 2019 at 11:57 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / ULI JON ROTH
  • Facebook / Uli Jon Roth
It’s one thing to be able to shred on electric guitar. It’s another thing to elevate shredding to a true art form.

German guitarist Uli Jon Roth has done just that, crafting majestic sonic galaxies over the course of a catalog that spans 40-plus years. He rose to fame as the Scorpions' lead guitarist and has since become revered as a pioneer of neoclassical metal.

Lucky for those with a taste for fretboard fury, Roth is coming to San Antonio for a show at the Tobin Center on Friday, May 8.

Tickets ($34.50-$64.50) are on sale now.
Location Details Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio, TX
(210) 223-8624
Theater and Concert Hall/Auditorium
Map
