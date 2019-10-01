Grindcore Weirdos The Locust Bring Their Wild Live Show to San Antonio

click image Facebook / The Locust

With its chaotic drumming and spastic-yet-metallic guitar riffs, California-based band the Locust actually sounds kinda like a swarm ravaging crops.If that's your sort of thing, be take note: the Locust is headed to Paper Tiger on Wednesday, October 30.The outfit formed in the early ’90s and has gone on to win a cult following for its energetic live shows, during which the members usually play in head-to-toe insect costumes.