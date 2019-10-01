Email
Tuesday, October 1, 2019

Grindcore Weirdos The Locust Bring Their Wild Live Show to San Antonio

Posted By on Tue, Oct 1, 2019 at 2:00 PM

click image FACEBOOK / THE LOCUST
  • Facebook / The Locust
With its chaotic drumming and spastic-yet-metallic guitar riffs, California-based band the Locust actually sounds kinda like a swarm ravaging crops.

If that's your sort of thing, be take note: the Locust is headed to Paper Tiger on Wednesday, October 30.

The outfit formed in the early ’90s and has gone on to win a cult following for its energetic live shows, during which the members usually play in head-to-toe insect costumes.

Tickets ($18-$22) are on sale now.



Location Details Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
Music Club
Map
